HomeAttalaFelony Domestic Violence, and Another Contraband Charge, in Leake and Attala Arrests

Felony Domestic Violence, and Another Contraband Charge, in Leake and Attala Arrests

by

ASHLYNN L LITTLE, 27, of Ridgeland, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $2,300, $1,900, $1,300.

 

SAMUEL H MILLER, 35, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

DYLAN A POPE, 22, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, Profanity in Public Place, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $239.25.

 

ARTIE E SHAW, 39, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,500.

 

DEMILLO A SMITH, 31, of Clinton, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond $35,000.

 

BILLY J STEWART, 64, of Lena, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JOHN R THOMPSON, 36, of Lexington, Unlawful Possession of Weapon or Contraband in Correctional Facility, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

Related Articles

Multiple Accidents in Attala County

Multiple Prison Contraband and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

Domestic Disturbance on East Adams Today

Felonious Child Abuse with Serious Bodily Harm and Other Arrests in Leake and Attala Counties

Red Flag warning issued for Attala and surrounding counties

Brush Fires Out of Control in Attala