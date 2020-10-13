Felony Domestic Violence and Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

AMBER C ARNOLD-THORNTON, 46, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $0, $1,000.

MONTRELL R EASLEY, 27, of Preston, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, MHP. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

DANIELLE N FORREST, 30, of Kosciusko, Sentenced, ACSO. Bond N/A.

CARL HOUSTON, 50, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,300.

PALMER L JOHNSON, 49, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478.

CHRISTOPHER D MUNGON, 29, of Durant, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle – Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Reckless Driving, No License, Switched Tag, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, N/A, N/A.

JAMICHAEL R PARROTT, 32, of Lena, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, LCSO. Bond $50,000.

SIERRA D ROGERS, 29, of Lena, Felony Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond $1,500, $0, N/A.

CAROLYN SHARKEY, 49, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assualt, KPD. Bond $1,300.

TOMAS J WILKERSON, 36, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A.