Felony DUI and other recent arrests

On 04-15-2021, Debbie C. Ross, a 55 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Driver’s License and Speeding on Highway 12 West by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 04-13-2021, Cassidy D. Hull, a 26 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested on West Adams Street for Contempt of Court by Officer Roy Bell with assistance from the ACSO.

On 04-13-2021, Keon Edwards, a 29 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure To Appear in Court on Highway 12 East by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 04-13-2021, Anthony L. Broadnax, a 38 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, Felony DUI, Suspended Driver’s License, Contempt of Court, Insurance Law-1st offense, and No Tag on Highway 12 East by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 04-13-2021, Teneszia A. Sings, a 32 year old b/m from Ethel, was arrested for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License and Insurance Law-1st offense on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 04-13-2021, Zachary E. Spaulding, a 37 year old w/m from Ethel, was arrested for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijauna in a Vehicle and Possession of Paraphernalia on N. Huntington Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 04-12-2021, Montrell L. Smith, a 40 year b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Leaving The Scene on Love Road by Officer Brandon Crowson.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.