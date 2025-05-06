Felony Embezzlement, Domestic Violence, and Felony Fleeing or Eluding Arrests in Attala and Leake

MIRANDA ANIBEL, 47, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Hold for ICS, CPD. Bond $239.25, N/A.

GEORGE BLACK, 76, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Seatbelt Violation, Speeding, CPD. Bond $1,351, $674.25, $72, $248.

JEREMIAH BURNS, 25, of Hillsboro, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond $0.

CHARLIE J DAVIS, 19, of Kosciusko, Disobedience of Traffic Control Device, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO with Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Driving on Wrong Side, Failure to Give Signal, CPD. Bond $0, $0, $500, $0, $0, $0, $0.

LATASHA ELMORE, 40, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

EDGAR E GABRIEL-LOPEZ, 21, of Forest, Careless Driving, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $188, $438, $438, $1,351.

JOHNNIE JOHNSON, 68, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

MARCUS MALDONADO, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.

GARRETT B MOYER, 31, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $3,300.

SUNNY PARKERSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Embezzlement, PPD. Bond $10,000.

ROBIN L SHEPARD, 44, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court X 2, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, KPD. Bond $0 X 2, N/A.

BIANCA N WATKINS, 27, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond N/A.

BRITTNEY D WILLIS, 33, of Carthage No Insurance, DUI – Child Endangerment, LCSO. Bond $500, $1,000.

CLEARANCE WINDOM, 32, of Walnut Grove, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO with Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, Reckless Driving, Failure to Give Signal, Malicious Mischief, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $7,000, $,7,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $500, $1,000.