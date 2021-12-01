Felony Firearm Possession, Aggravated Assault, and Domestic Violence in Attala & Leake Arrests

DYLAN R BROOKS, 19, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, WGPD. Bond N/A.

DELANDIS T BURT, 31, of Sallis, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $1,900, $0.

KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Serving Days, KPD. Bond N/A.

ROBERT E DEES, 36, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence, Simple Assault, Trespass, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

XAVIER L DENSON, 44, of Lena, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JUAN GARCIA, 22, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO. bond $1,000.

TIMONTEZ J GILL, 22, of Carthage, Warrant, Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000, $0.

JERMAINE GRIFFIN, 39, of Carthage, Trespass, Use of Profane, Indecent, Harassing (etc.) Language in Telephone or Electronic Communication, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

WILLIE G GRIFFIN, 34, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $2,000.

JASON HALL, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

DANIEL T HARVEY, 38, of Kosciusko, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Vehicle Lighting Equipment Violation, Warrant, KPD. Bond $1,000, $900, $1,000, $0.

ERIC HOLMES, 42, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Speeding, No License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000.

LEROY JOHNSON, 47, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Weapon on Educational Property, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault, Brandishing a Weapon, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Profanity in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

TEVIN A JOHNSON, 26, of Lena, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.