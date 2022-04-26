HomeAttalaFelony Fleeing, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and more in Attala and Leake Arrests

Felony Fleeing, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and more in Attala and Leake Arrests

by

JULIAN-ENRIQUE AGUSTI-FELIX, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 4, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Open Container, CPD.  Bond N/A X 4, $1,331, $418, $518, $389.25.

 

CARSON R ALLEN, 27, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

BRANDY BONAVENTURE, 21, of Ethel, Felony Warrant, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KODI CLARK, 42, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

PARKER B COLEMAN, 23, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

DOTTIE M GRIFFIN, 33, of Canton, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Profanity in Public Place, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $239.25.

 

MICHAEL N HENRY, 29, of Walnut Grove, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTWON JOHNSON, 49, of Kosciusko, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO – Reckless or Willful Disregard for Persons or Property, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $400, $5,000, $800.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Happening today: Attala Circuit Clerk’s Office closed

Attala Reporting Disturbances For Monday

Kosciusko Attala Partnership announces Logan Beard as Main Street Director

Grand Larceny and Other Arrests in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Stolen Firearm, and More in Attala and Leake Arrests

Felony Domestic Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Leake and Attala Arrests