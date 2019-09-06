felony grand larceny and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Andrew D Bondie, 39, 10061 Road 1527, Philadelphia, warrant, contempt of court, hold, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James C Ficklin, 30, 487 Hunter Road, Lena, disturbing the peace, hold for Neshoba, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Deandra M Leflore, 17, 805 Road Oak Road, Kosciusko, possession of a stolen firearm, careless driving, possession of marijuana, no insurance, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James A Swanton, 22, 209 Byway Road, Kosciusko, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, disregard of traffic device, reckless diving, no insurance, improper lance, improper passing or turn, MHP

David A Burns, 28, 2233 Attala Road, Kosciusko, failure to yield right of way, driving with a suspended license, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Christopher Groves, 32, 1609 Laurel Hill Road, Carthage, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, Carthage PD

Draco Johnson, 45, 2124 Old Walnut Grove Road, Walnut Grove, driving with a suspended license, ran red light, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, possession of beer, simple assault, Walnut Grove PD

Jenny R Pollard, 24, 125 Canonade Street, Kosciusko, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, false information to law enforcement, Kosciusko PD

Alicia D Tate, 42, 1500 Damascus Church Road, Kosciusko, embezzlement, Kosciusko PD

Johnell A Hartley, 23, 411 Smythe Street, Kosciusko, domestic violence/simple assault, felony grand larceny, malicious mischief, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)