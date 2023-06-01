HomeAttalaFelony Malicious Mischief and Burglary in Attala and Leake

Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary in Attala and Leake

by

SAMMY D MOORE, 31, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

LORENZO POWELL, 32, of Kosciusko, No Driver’s License, Switched Tag, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $900, $700, $0.

 

ALLEN RAMAGE, 50, of Sallis, Felony Malicious Mischief, Resisting Arrest, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000.

 

CEDRIC SNOW, 26, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

SHELBI N SWANTON, 22, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $15,000, $1,000.

 

GREGORY R TAYLOR, 57, of Kosciusko, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $1,300, $500.

 

MALIK I THOMPSON, 25, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

KESHAUN TOWNSEND, 23, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 34, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

