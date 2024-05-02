Felony Obstruction, Felony Forgery, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

MICHAEL D DAVIS, 35, of Walnut Grove, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500.

QWANIESHA HARMON, 29, of West, Contraband in Prison, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO. Bond $20,000, $0.

CHRIS D MARTIN, 28, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

DERRICK MEEKS, 38, of West, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $0.

MARIO ROMAN M ORDONEZ, 28, of Morton, Public Drunk, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $239.25, $1,639.25, N/A.

CEDRIC B SNOW, 27, of Kosciusko, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $500, $0.

JOHN C TUCKER, 40, of Decatur, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

ROBIN N WELLS, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Forgery – Uttering Counterfeit Instrument or Coin, KPD. Bond $5,000.

LARRY W WILDER, 62, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Retaliation against a Public Servant or Witness, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $3,000, $500, $500, $500.

KIAUITTIS WOODARD, 27, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, Driving on Wrong Side, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Careless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Device, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Speeding, Hold – Detainer for MDO, CPD. Bond $15,000, $220, $218, $168, $880, $478, $476, N/A.