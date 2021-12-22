Felony Possession and Aggravated Assault in Attala & Leake

CHASITY L AKERS, 45, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $15,000, $674.25, $168, $418.

TRESHUN R ALEXANDER, 22, of Pearl, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO. Bond $60,000.

BRITTNEY S BENAMON, 30, of Union, Warrant X 4, CPD. Bond $0 X 4.

LINDELL J CARR, 41, of Sallis, Warrant, ACSO. Bond $10,000.

TORI CHIPLEY, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

LUCAS W COMBY, 34, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

BILLY CROSBY, 53, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

DENARIOUS D EVANS, 21, of Canton, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

SHAQUAN S GIBSON, 19, of Lexington, Felony Warrant, ACSO. Bond N/A.

BLAKE GIPSON, 20, of Walnut Grove, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $7,000.

ANDREW C HOLLEY, 40, of Philadelphia, Warrant, Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond $2,000, $500 X 2.

SHAWN D HUGHS, 36, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No License, No Insurance, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $328, $418, $418, $389.25.

CHANSITY L LUCKETT, 27, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, WGPD. Bond $1,500, $1,500, $1,500.