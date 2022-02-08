Home » Attala » Felony Possession and Domestic Violence in Leake County

Felony Possession and Domestic Violence in Leake County

MADELYNN R ALEXANDER, 23, of Noxapater, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHRISTINA ALLEN, 40, of Okolona, Hold for Other Agency, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

TAYLOR B FURRH, 27, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $4,000, $1,000.

 

LUCAS D GAMMILL, 21, of Carthage, Reckless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

WILLIE GRIFFIN, 34, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

 

JEREMIAH D HALL, 25, of Carthage, Warrant X 5, LCSO.  Bond N/A X 5.

 

WILLIAM ICKOM, 34, of Forest, Hold for Other Agency, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

WARREN L ISAAC, 41, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

JOSEPH B JONES, 36, of Walnut Grove, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No License, No Insurance, Warrant, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

THOMAS J LANGFORD, 43, Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $500.

