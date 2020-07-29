Felony Possession and Other Charges in Attala and Leake

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 40, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $500.

DONALD R CHENNAULT, 51, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, No License, No Insurance, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

RANDEL A COLE, 29, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bont $5,000.

JOSEPH M COMANS, 26, of Carthage, Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Improper Equipment, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0, $1,000, $500.

CHANTAE M DAVIS, 19, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – On Bus, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Request or Command of Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Carthage Police Department. Bond $399.25, $239.25, $639.25, $649.25.

MARQUARIUS L DUBRIEL, 22, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

WARREN B ELLIS, 34, of Canton, Warrant – Indictment, Bench Warrant – Justice Court, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, $2,000.

DESIYOUNG M FOSTER, 33, of Louisville, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A.

JENNIFER F GREEN, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Warrant – Indictment, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A.

MICHAEL G KEMP, 56, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer KPD, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Littering, False Identifying Information, No Driver’s License, Improper Turn, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $1,000, N/A, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.