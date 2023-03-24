Felony Possession, Felony DUI, and Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in Attala and Leake

HomeAttalaFelony Possession, Felony DUI, and Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in Attala and Leake

JACORY REYNOLDS,20, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency – County Court, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

THERESA R RICE, 61, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD.  Bond $1,800.

 

JOSEPH E SIBLEY, 25, of Newton, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Profanity in a Public Place, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

 

LUKE S SKELTON, 51, of West, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

JERRY D SMITH, 55, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $15,000, $1,000.

 

WILLIE C WHITE, 73, or Forest, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BRANDON L WILLIAMS, 25, of Lena, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

WAUSEKA W YORK, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $4,000, $1,000.

 

BRAYLEN K ZORUMSKI, 18, of Farmington, MO, Shoplifting, KPD.  Bond $1,800.

