Felony Possession, Leaving the Scene, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests

LINNIE MALONE, 52, of Noxapater, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

DAVID A MCDONALD, 27, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

RYAN MCGEE, 37, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ASHLEY B MCKEE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 52, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $500.

 

BILLY ODOM, 50, of Ethel, Bond Surrender – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

WILSON RAMERIZ, 28, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $416, $416, N/A.

 

AYARIN K REED, 31, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $168, $0.

 

CLIFTON SHUMAKER, 36, of Shuqualak, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $1,400, $1,100.

