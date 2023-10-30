Felony Possession, Trespassing, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

SHARE NOW

DOROTHY ALFORD, 65, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

BRETT T BECKHAM, 23, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

KENNETH C BROWN, 55, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Hold for Leake County Justice Court, CPD. Bond $239.25, N/A.

ETHAN B BUCKLEY, 25, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

TREMAIN R BURKS, 48, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

TORI CHIPILEY, 23, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $2,000.

CHARLES M COCKROFT, 48, of Philadelphia, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

WALTER COOPER, 65, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond N/A.

JACKIE CRIMM, 46, of Forest, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000.