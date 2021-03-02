Home » Attala » Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Felony Tampering with Evidence Arrests in Leake & Attala

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Felony Tampering with Evidence Arrests in Leake & Attala

Posted on

ANTONIO D BANKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

DEREK D BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $639.25.

 

TAMMY D BERRY, 21, of McCool, Bench Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

MATISKA D BLOODSAW, 44, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

LAKENDRICK K BREWER, 34, of Ludlow, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, Hold – Detainer for MDOC.  Bond $20,000,$674.25, $424.25, $639.25, $418, N/A.

 

JOSHUA J BROWN, 21, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Littering, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $228, $218, $674.25, $674.25, $418, $267.50.

 

KAYLA M CHAMBLEE, 30, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $20,000, $424.25, $674.25.

 

WILLIAM R CHUNN, 26, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JOHN N CONSTANT, 64, of Durant, DUI – 1st Offense, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JONATHAN W COWARD, 31, of Carthage, Felony Indictment X 2, LCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 2.

 

BILLY J CROSS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

BAILEY W FORTENBERRY, 18, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Seatbelt Violation, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $674.25, $52.

 

MICAH T GLASS, 21, of Forest, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Running Stop Sign, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $220, $1,917.75, $239.25.

 

KILRAY R GREEN, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

BILLY HART, 33, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

MARCO HOLDEN, 28, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

