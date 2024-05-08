Felony Tampering with a Witness and Felony Receiving Stolen Property in Attala and Leake Arrests

ANDREW ALEXANDER, 36, of Cleveland, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500 N/A.

ZACHARY S BISHOP, 31, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $424.25, $399.25.

ZYION CHRISTAN, 18, of Sallis, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

LAQUIL R EUBANKS, 34, of Jackson, Felony Court Order, Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with a Witness, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

STEVEN GREEN, 40, of Camden, DUI – 2nd, CPD. Bond $1,331.

JERRY HYNES, 49, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, CPD. Bond N/A.

JOMARCUS MATLOCK, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Speeding, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $218.

JENNIFER R MORRIS, 48, of Walnut Grove, No Driver’s License, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $500, N/A.

DOUGLAS W ROBY, 22, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, LCSO. Bond $0, $4,000.

JOHN R VEASLEY, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.