FEMA issues public notice on assistance for severe winter storms in Attala and other MS counties

A public notice is now available that addresses FEMA’s intention to reimburse eligible applicants in 31 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by the Feb. 11-19 severe winter storms in Mississippi.

The notice is now posted on FEMA’s Mississippi disaster declaration website at https://www.fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/dr-4598-ms-public-notice-001 and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency website at https://www.msema.org/news/.

Under disaster declaration FEMA-4598-DR signed May 4 by the president, 31 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians were designated as eligible to apply for FEMA’s Public Assistance program. The designated counties are Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Winston and Yazoo.

The designated areas have until June 3 to apply for Public Assistance categories A, B, C, D, E, F and G. FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will be available statewide. Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments,

The public notice describes proposed activities that may affect historic properties and activities and critical actions that may affect wetlands and floodplains.

For routine activities, this will be the only public notice provided. Interested persons may obtain information about these actions or a specific project by writing to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency – Region IV – EHP, 3005 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA 3034. They may also email [email protected]. Please include in the subject line of the email: “DR-4598-MS EHAD.” Comments should be sent in writing at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice.

FEMA is required by law to share this public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities through its Public Assistance program and its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.