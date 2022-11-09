HomeAttalaFentanyl-Laced Counterfeit Pills – Kosciusko Police Department Warns Public

Fentanyl-Laced Counterfeit Pills – Kosciusko Police Department Warns Public

by

The Kosciusko Police Department wants to make the public aware of a lethal drug that could be on its way to our area in the form of counterfeit pills.

“We’re concerned about the safety of our children and the public. We want everyone to be aware of what’s out there and to know what they’re actually taking when they take it. One pill can kill you.” says KPD Investigator, Greg Collins.

These counterfeit pills are made to look like Oxycodone M30 pills, but are laced with Fentanyl. According to the DEA, 4 out of every 10 pills with Fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.

CLICK HERE to learn more about counterfeit pills and Fentanyl.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary hosting Letters to Santa drop off

Kosciusko Rotary Club Hosts Coat Drive

Photo gallery: Christmas lights going up in downtown Kosciusko

Kosciusko School District’s “Where’s Wanda the Elf contest?” returns for holiday season

Saturday – One Car MVA On Hwy 14 E

Due TODAY – Final Week of Kicks Picks