FFA and 4-H students were at local business as part of fundraiser

From left to right: Jakobe Heron (KHS), Jailynn Riley (MHS) Shawnessey Martin (MHS) and Samuel Granger (EHS). In front: Manager Mr. Joe Gibson and chapter Advisor Mr. Kenneth Georgia

On Friday May 7, Tractor Supply of Kosciusko invited local agricultural students inside the store for their annual Paper Clover Day.

This day is designated for 4-H and FFA clubs to help raise funds to support agricultural education.

It is also an awesome opportunity for students to highlight the chapter’s successes, meet farmers & ranchers, polish their people skills, and get some valuable work experience.

This national fund raising effort is exemplary in that 100 percent of the funds help agricultural groups like 4-H and FFA, and 90 percent of collections say inside this state.

From left to right: Jakobe Heron (KHS), Jailynn Riley (MHS) Shawnessey Martin (MHS) and Samuel Granger (EHS). In front: Manager Mr. Joe Gibson and chapter Advisor Mr. Kenneth Georgia