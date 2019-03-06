FFA students attend breakfast with legislators

On Wednesday Feb. 27, the Attala FFA Chapter participated in the Annual Legislators and Sponsors Breakfast.

Over 500 members and guests convened at the Mississippi Trademart, dined alongside our law makers, and discussed how valuable agricultural students are to Mississippi’s economy.

This year, the chapter’s special guests were Representative Kenneth Walker and Kosciusko Alderman Henry Daniel. There were two keynote speakers for that morning.

Director of Career and Technical Education Dr. Tom Wallace encouraged students to take advantage of all the learning opportunities available through CTE. Mississippi’s Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gibson explained to FFA members how agriculture is the most significant portion of our state’s economy.

The students completed their day by attending a flag raising ceremony on the steps of the Capitol and then a tour.