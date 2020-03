On Friday, March 6 the Attala Future Farmers of America competed in the District Contest hosted by East Central Community College.

Students represented well placing in multiple events:

Moleyia Harmon came in 1 st place in the Senior FFA Creed Contest.

Marcus Ball placed 2 nd in Junior Prepared Public Speaking.

Alyssa Newsome placed 3rd in the National Creed Contest.

All of these contestants will compete in the state contest scheduled for June at Mississippi State University.