Fight on the Highway near Goodman Today

7:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were pursuing the pack of wild dogs that have been seen in Kosciusko lately. The dogs were spotted in the wooded area between Smythe Street and South East Street. Read more about the pack of dogs here.

8:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at the cannonade apartments.

10:48 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Highway 14 West near Attala Road 4002 just outside of Goodman for a domestic disturbance in progress. A vehicle was spotted on the side of the road and two individuals were seen fighting outside of the vehicle.