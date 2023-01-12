Fighting, a False Alarm, and More in Attala

Thursday, January 12, 2023

7:52 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Choctaw Ct for a dispute between neighbors.

8:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a one-vehicle accident that happened on Knox Rd near Landrum St. No one was injured.

10:11 a.m. – Attala Central Fire Dept was dispatched to a building on Hwy 12 E near Wendy’s for reports of an electrical fire. When firefighters arrived, it was determined to be a short in an electrical outlet with no fire.

11:09 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4216 for a fight involving weapons in progress.

12:01 p.m., KPD responded to a two-car accident with no injuries on Knox Road in front of the Boys’ and Girls’ Club.