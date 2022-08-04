Fighting, a Suspicious Man, and More in Attala

Thursday, August 4, 2022

1:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive reporting they were having trouble out of some customers.

11:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on at a residence on Tipton Street.

12:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a suspicious man near a church on Bell Street.

1:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart for a minor two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.