The Kosciusko School District will hold its Beauty and Beau Review Saturday, April 15.

The event will be held at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

Grades 3K – 5th will begin at 5:00 pm. Grades 6 -12th will begin at 6:30 pm.

Entry forms are due Friday, March 31.

For questions or more information, contact Manza Blaine at 662-289-3737 (or 662-289-4653_ or email [email protected].