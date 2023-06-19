Final regular season football game for local teams to be played on a Thursday

For the third year in a row, the MHSAA has moved the end of the football regular season to Thursday night.

The final regular season games for 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A teams will be played Thursday, Oct. 26.

That means Kosciusko, Ethel, and McAdams will all play their regular season finale that night.

Additionally, the next week’s final regular season games for 5A, 6A, and 7A teams will be played Thursday, Nov. 2.

In past seasons, the reason for the change of schedule has been due to a shortage of officiating crews.

The complete MHSAA 2023 – 2024 calendar can be seen HERE.

October 26 Local football schedule:

Murrah @ Kosciusko

Noxapater @ Ethel

McAdams @ French Camp