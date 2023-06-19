HomeAttalaFinal regular season football game for local teams to be played on a Thursday

Final regular season football game for local teams to be played on a Thursday

by

For the third year in a row, the MHSAA has moved the end of the football regular season to Thursday night.

The final regular season games for 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A teams will be played Thursday, Oct. 26.

That means Kosciusko, Ethel, and McAdams will all play their regular season finale that night.

Additionally, the next week’s final regular season games for 5A, 6A, and 7A teams will be played Thursday, Nov. 2.

In past seasons, the reason for the change of schedule has been due to a shortage of officiating crews.

The complete MHSAA 2023 – 2024 calendar can be seen HERE.

October 26 Local football schedule:
Murrah @ Kosciusko
Noxapater @ Ethel
McAdams @ French Camp

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

School Bus and 18-Wheeler Involved Crash Thursday in Attala

Local churches begin Vacation Bible School

Ethel promotes Smith to head football coach

Holmes County football recruit commits to MSU

Ethel releases 2023 football schedule

Photos:Attala Farm Bureau investments in local agricultural youth.