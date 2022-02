Dixie Youth Baseball registration is now open.

Registration will run through Saturday, Feb. 26.

The cost is $75 per player, $150 for two or more, and $200 for three or more.

Registration is done at Hugh Ellard Park Monday – Friday from 8:00-4:00.

A special Saturday registration will be held Feb. 26 from 8:00 am -12:00 noon for last minute registrations.

For more information, contact Todd Ables at 662-289-7932.