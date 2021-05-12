Finalists announced for 2021 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

The finalist have been announced for the 2021 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.
A panel of elite music industry judges listened to the songs and judged the lyrics to all submitted songs at the famous Wishbone Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL.
Fifteen finalists have been chosen and each will perform at The MAX in Meridian on Saturday, June 19.
The contest gives local artists a chance to highlight their musical talents.
One winner will be chosen to have their song professionally recorded and produced.
For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, visit MSSongwriterOfTheYear.com.
Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2021 Finalists:
- “Float” – Brandon Green (Gulfport, MS)
- “Ask Me if I’m Better Off” – Brandon Greer (Madison, MS)
- “I Could Use the Rain” – Chance Moore (Okolona, MS)
- “She Still Watches Disney” – Cody Crum (Golden, MS)
- “Dancing Too Close” – Emily White (Meridian, MS)
- “Flowers and Lace” – Ernie Welch (Corinth, MS)
- “Awake” – Jenn Dilley (Lake, MS)
- “Bless Your Heart” – Jodie Ross (Louisivlle, MS)
- “Glass Hearts” – Joe Penley (Tremont, MS)
- “Daddy’s Bible” – Katie Ann Locke (Vicksburg, MS)
- “I See You” – Lauren Lindsay (Kosciusko, MS)
- “The Hard Way” – Mark and Amy Sims (Kosciusko, MS)
- “You Changed My Story” – Ronda Dent (Florence, MS)
- “Not Standing Alone” – Timothy Davis (Columbia, MS)
- “That Guy” – Zach Bridges (Brandon, MS)