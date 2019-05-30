Finalists selected for 2019 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

The finalists have been selected for 2019 Boswell Media’s Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.

Over the weekend, a panel of elite music industry judges listened to the songs and judged the lyrics to all submitted songs in the famous Wishbone Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL

Fifteen finalists have been chosen and each will perform at Jason’s Southern Table in Kosciusko on Saturday, June 29.

The contest gives local artists a chance to highlight their musical talents. One winner will be chosen to have their song professionally recorded and produced.

The Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year is presented by Prairie Farms and The Max.

Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2019 Finalists: