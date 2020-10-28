Fire at Kosciusko Middle Elementary

A fire broke out at Kosciusko Middle Elementary Tuesday night.

Members of the Kosciusko Fire and Police Departments were still on the scene when BreezyNews arrived at the school

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

“We had a small fire at middle elementary tonight,” said Kosciusko School District Superintendent Billy Ellzey. “Middle elementary school will be closed on Wednesday as we evaluate damage. All other schools will attend as normal. We will update everyone as soon as we know more.”

