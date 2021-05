Multiple cars caught on fire Wednesday afternoon at a junkyard south of Kosciusko.

The fire was first reported at 6:28 pm.

Witnesses said multiples cars were on fire at Lindsay’s Auto Sales junkyard on Hwy 35 South.

Many people near the area reported hearing an explosion.

At the time of this report, crews from the Attala County Fire Department were still on scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.