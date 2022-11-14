Fire Blazes Behind McCool Fire Dept, Crash on Hwy 19 – Attala

Monday, November 14, 2022

11:21 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on 2nd Avenue.

2:14 p.m. – Attala Central Fire Department and McCool Volunteers responded to reports of a grass fire in the wooded area behind McCool Volunteer Fire Department off Hwy 411. Firefighters located and extinguished the fire.

2:47 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, EMS, MS Hwy Patrol, and Attala Central Fire Department responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 19 South near Attala Rd 1226. Two people were injured in the accident. No life-threatening injuries were reported.