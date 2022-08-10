Fire Claims a Home, Disturbances, and Trespassing in Attala

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

11:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a disturbance in progress on Fairground Street.

11:47 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were dispatched to a house fire on Attala Road 5131/Center Road near Ridge Road. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. ACFD reports that no one was believed to have been inside the residence at the time of the fire. The home was a total loss.

12:22 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 2120/Rock Port Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.

1:38 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol were called to a one-vehicle crash on HWY 12 West near Attala Road 4153. No injuries were reported.

2:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting trespassing at a residence on Knox Road.