Fire Danger Continues, Elevated Threat in Leake and Neshoba

The National Weather Service has placed the southern portions of Leake and Neshoba counties under an “elevated” threat of wildfires into next week because of continued dry conditions and lower humidity. The rest of the local area remains under a “limited” threat. The Mississippi Forestry Commission announced this week that, for the first time, it’s called in assistance from other states to help fight the wildfires that break out. More than 14,000 acres have been burned in Mississippi since August 1.
