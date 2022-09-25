Fire Danger Posted for Monday

With a cold front sweeping across Mississippi on Monday, lower humidity is expected. And coupled with breezy winds as Ian moves north through the Gulf of Mexico, fire danger will be increasing across part of the state, mostly along and north of I-20. The National Weather Service is posting a limited threat.
Upcoming Events
Yockanookany River Fest in McCoolSat, Oct 1 at 9:00am
Town of McCool
Greenlee PTO Fall CarnivalSat, Oct 8 at 4:00pm
Ethel Fall FestivalSat, Oct 15 at 8:00am
Town of Ethel
Doyle Goss Jail & BailFri, Oct 21 at 2:00pm
Old Attala County Jail
Fall FestivalSat, Oct 22 at 6:00am
Attala County Courthouse