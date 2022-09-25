HomeLocalFire Danger Posted for Monday

Fire Danger Posted for Monday

With a cold front sweeping across Mississippi on Monday, lower humidity is expected.  And coupled with breezy winds as Ian moves north through the Gulf of Mexico, fire danger will be increasing across part of the state, mostly along and north of I-20.  The National Weather Service is posting a limited threat.

