Fire Departments Were Still Being Called Out to Woods Fires Despite Burn Advisories

Wednesday February 17th

5:17 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Attala Road 2120/Rock Port Road near the McCool area regarding stolen property.

6:05 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Zama Volunteers, and Providence Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire off Attala Road 5001 near the Zama area.

6:18 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Lucas Street for a trespasser on the property.

6:21 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on West South Street.

9:12 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Zama Volunteers, and Providence Volunteers responded to a woods fire on Attala Road 5115/Veteran Road near the Ethel area.