Fire Destroys Old Collins Bait Shop (Video)

At 2:16 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire on highway 12 west at Collins Bait Shop.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they found most of the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Fire Fighters were able to control the flames by 2:44.

According to Breezy News archives, this is the second time in six months Firefighters have been called to this location for a fire. The other being at 1:51 am on May 20, 2019. Click here for more on the May 20th report.

The Kosciusko Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.