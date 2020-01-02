Fire on 35 North

At 8:04 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Carmack and Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire on highway 35 north near the Coleman Apartments.

While en route emergency personnel were notified that propane tanks were exploding to use caution.

When units arrived on scene they reported that a camper trailer was fully engulfed in flames and a shop near it was partly engulfed.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames by 8:54 pm.

No injuries were reported.

The Attala County Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.