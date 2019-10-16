Fire Restriction Update at Natchez Trace Parkway

The statewide burn ban for Mississippi has been lifted due to recent rainfall. However, several county-wide burn bans are still in place that may affect visitors to campgrounds along the Natchez Trace Parkway. Burn bans in Attala County, Chickasaw County, and Lee County, MS are in effect that prohibit campfires at the Kosciusko bicycle campground near milepost 166, the Witchdance bicycle campground near milepost 233, and the Parkway Visitor Center bicycle campground near milepost 266. Campfires are allowed at all other National Park Service campgrounds on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Charcoal grills and cook stoves are still permitted on the Parkway, but should only be used in designated areas that are free from burnable fuels such as dry grass, leaf litter, and pine needles. Grills and cook stoves should be attended at all times and must be completely extinguished prior to leaving the site. Visitors should only smoke in areas that are free from burnable fuels, and must ensure that the cigarette is completely extinguished and disposed of properly. Fireworks are always strictly prohibited along the Parkway and other federal lands.

Please visit the Natchez Trace Parkway website to get the latest status on park fire restrictions: www.nps.gov/natr

To report a wildfire along the Parkway, please call the Emergency Communications Center at 1-800-300-Park (7275), or dial 911. For more information about the Natchez Trace Parkway Fire Management Division, please visit http://www.nps.gov/natr/parkmgmt/firemanagement.htm.