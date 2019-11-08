The Attala County Self-Help Cooperatives will be sponsoring a Fire Safety Seminar on Saturday, November 9 at 5 pm in Sallis at the Attala County Self-Help Cooperative building located at the intersection of Hwy 429 and Attala Road 4116 (New Center Ridge Road). The Attala County Fire Department will be providing information about Community and Family Fire Safety. Refreshments will be served, and smoke alarms will be available. For more information, you may contact ACSHC President, Rev. David Newell at 662-633-8346.