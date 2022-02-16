Firefighters Battled this Blaze for Nearly 12 Hours – VIDEO

Attala County Fire Department and Carmack Volunteers were dispatched to a woods fire on Attala Road 3205 near the Carmack area. The fire burned an estimated total of 680 acres and even spread into Montgomery County. Poplar Creek and Kilmichael Volunteers were called in to assist ACFD with the massive fire. Chief Danny Townsend says “Thanks to Montgomery County Emergency Management and Sheriff’s Department” for their assistance. MS Forestry Commission was also brought in to help contain the fire. Firefighters stayed out at this fire for nearly 12 hours keeping homes and other structures safe from the blaze as well as containing and extinguishing it. See video footage below provided by Attala County Fire Chief Danny Townsend.