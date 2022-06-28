Firefighters in Attala Called to Several Fires

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

1:08 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded to reports of a woods fire on Attala Road 5231/McDaniel Road.

2:15 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 5004/McCool Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.

3:09 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded to a call reporting a woods fire near Attala Road 3022/Cagle road. The fire was a good ways off the road so MS Forestry Commission was called in to get the fire under control.

3:43 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Carmack Volunteers received reports of a woods fire on Attala Road 3102 from Sunday that rekindled. MS Forestry Commission was notified.