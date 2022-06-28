HomeAttalaFirefighters in Attala Called to Several Fires

Firefighters in Attala Called to Several Fires

by

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

1:08 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded to reports of a woods fire on Attala Road 5231/McDaniel Road.

2:15 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 5004/McCool Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.

3:09 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded to a call reporting a woods fire near Attala Road 3022/Cagle road. The fire was a good ways off the road so MS Forestry Commission was called in to get the fire under control.

3:43 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Carmack Volunteers received reports of a woods fire on Attala Road 3102 from Sunday that rekindled. MS Forestry Commission was notified.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Shoplifting, Malicious Mischief and Many DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

Rollover Crash on HWY 35 in Attala

Saturday – Trespasser On Attala Rd 4167

Multiple Fires in Attala and Several Calls from Sallis Area

Forgery and Multiple DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

This Hot Day was Even Hotter for Attala Firefighters