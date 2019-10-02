Firefighters Respond to House Fire on Turner (Video)

At 6:16 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko City Fire responded to a report of a house fire on the 200 block of Turner Street just off College.

City Fire Chief Duane Burdine arrived on scene and found the window air conditioner on fire. A power line was also down in the yard.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze by 6:21 pm.

Kosciusko Water and Light was called to repair the damage.

Emergency crews cleared the scene at 7:31 pm

There has been no word as to the cause of the fire.

The Kosciusko Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.