Fireplace Safety Tips from The Firefighters Association

Frigid Temps are here. With that comes the ambiance of the fireplace. The Firefighters Association has shared some safety tips for operating and maintaining a fire.
- Always open the damper or flute before starting a fire and keep it open until fire is completely out and the ashes are cooled.
- Clear the area of any flammable materials such as drapes, furniture, rugs, or magazines.
- Use a Starter Log if you need help lighting a fire. Never use lighter fluid, gasoline, or other substances, as these can lead to explosions.
- Pay attention to the fire. Even when it looks like its died down, embers can relight quickly.
- Keep a fire extinguisher on hand at all times and test your smoke detectors regularly.