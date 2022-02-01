Fires and Disturbances

2:05 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on Attala Road 3120/Hesterville Road.

10:22 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Zama Volunteers were dispatched to a woods fire near Ebenezer Baptist Church on Attala Road 5053. Firemen extinguished all they could and called in MS Forestry Commission to take care of the rest.

1:29 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4213 in the Sallis area regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

3:08 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Friendship Volunteers were dispatched to a woods and grass fire with structures in danger on Attala Road 3122 near the Friendship Volunteer Fire Station.

3:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Walnut Grove Road.