Fires Blaze During the Burn Ban in Attala

Attala and Kosciusko firefighters were called to many fires on Monday, September 11th despite the current burn ban, which is in effect until October 1st.

Kosciusko Fire Department was alerted to fires burning within the city limits at least twice. Once at 6:12 p.m. on By-way Rd, and again at 11:10 p.m. on Fairground St.

Attala Central Fire Department began a long afternoon of fighting fires at 1:37 p.m. when they responded to a woods fire on Attala Road 2120 off Hwy 43 N. ACFD Chief, Tim Cox tells Breezy News that approximately 10 acres was burned. MS Forestry Commission was called in and plowed a fire lane around the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At 2:35 p.m., while firefighters were still out on the call above, they were notified of a tractor on fire in an area off of Hwy 14 W and Attala Rd. 4101. ACFD and Sallis Volunteers responded. Approximately 3 acres of land was burned and the tractor was lost in the fire.

Attala Central Fire Department and Providence Volunteers were called to a woods fire on Attala Rd. 5205 near Doty Springs Baptist Church at 3:47 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the small fire burning on the side of the roadway.

Just before 5 p.m., Attala Central and Providence Volunteers were alerted to a log loader on fire on Attala Rd. 5001 just south of Hwy 14. The loader was a total loss. Firefighters extinguished the flames without incident. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.