Fires Top 1,000 Across MS

The number of wildfires in Mississippi since Aug. 1 has climbed above a thousand with over 16,000 acres burned threatening almost 2,000 structures.  The Mississippi Forestry Commission is urging the public to continue paying attention to local burn bans because recent rain hasn’t been enough to put a dent in the drought– and there’s more fuel for the fires because a lot of leaves have fallen prematurely as a result of the dry weather.  The commission says experts believe the effect of this drought are the most severe in at least a generation.

