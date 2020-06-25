FIREWORKS ON AT TRUSTMARK PARK

In partnership with the City of Pearl, the Mississippi Braves are hosting a 4th of July fireworks show at Trustmark Park. The event is presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

“We are so thankful to Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi for their support in helping us continue the tradition of fireworks and fun on the 4th of July at Trustmark Park,” said Mayor Jake Windham. “Having the stadium and a large surrounding area will allow us to provide a safe, socially distanced event for families to enjoy. This is a great example of the strong partnership we enjoy between our city and the Braves.”

There are two ways to view the fireworks, either in the stadium or drive-in style in the parking lot. The stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm to the first 2,000 people. You can bring a lawn chair or blanket and sit in the outfield grass or in the stadium chair-back seats. There will be games and concessions available, as well as entertainment on the video board. Social distancing will be regulated.

For those that wish to watch drive-in style from their vehicles, we invite you to tailgate in the parking lots to get a spot early. Social distancing will be regulated. The city’s radio station, 104.5 FM “The Pirate” will simulcast the music set to the fireworks so the drive-in viewers can have a great experience.

The Fireworks Show will begin at 9:30 pm.