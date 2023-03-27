Firing a gun in the city limits and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 3-23-2023, Malik Young, a 24 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, Disturbing the Peace, Carry Concealed Weapon X2, and Public Drunk on Allen Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 3-23-2023, Marcus Cole, a 57 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for Disturbance of a Family, Suspended Drivers License, and No Insurance by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 3-22-2023, Jamario Winters, a 25 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Drivers License, Speeding, and Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle on Highway 12 West by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 3-22-2023 Lamario Winters, a 25 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance on Highway 12 West by Officer Brandon Crowson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.